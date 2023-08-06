Posted in: Games, Telltale Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cara Gee, The Expanse, The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Watch Actress Cara Gee Play The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Cara Gee plays the role she played, in more ways than one, as she tackles the first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series.

As you may know, Telltale Games recently released their first new title in several years with The Expanse: A Telltale Series, based on the popular sci-fi novel and TV series. As part of the promotion for the game, the team managed to snag actress Cara Gee, who plays Camina Drummer on the show and in the game, to try out the first episode for herself in a bit of an Inception-like experience. You can check out the video down below, as the game is currently out now.

"Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale's latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Follow Cara Gee, who reprises her role as Camina Drummer, and explore the dangerous and uncharted edges of The Belt aboard The Artemis. From scavenging wrecked ships in a zero-g environment to surviving a mutiny to combating fearsome pirates, you make the difficult choices and reveal Camina Drummer's resolve in this latest Telltale adventure. Immerse yourself in the role of Camina Drummer, the Executive Officer aboard the Artemis, a scavenging ship hunting for a big score in the outer regions of the Belt. You must corral a crew rife with tense relationships and powerful personalities and make tough decisions that will decide everyone's fate."

"Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through the void. As you fly through sections of ships and the open expanse of space, interact with objects in the world and converse with members of the crew in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date. Contend with the unforgiving brutality of space, the politics of a corrupt solar system, the animosities of your crew, and Drummer's own conflicting responsibilities to the people she cares about and The Belt she has sworn to protect. There is no right or wrong path – only your choices and the consequences they unleash."

