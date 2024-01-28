Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Voice Actors Play The Game

Bandai Namco got four of the voice actors behind Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash to sit down and play the game ahead of its release.

Article Summary Voice actors from Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash play the game in a new video.

Bandai Namco releases gameplay with Adam McArthur, Robbie Daymond and more.

Engage in 2v2 battles using Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits.

Experience the anime's story and action in the console game out February 2, 2024.

Bandai Namco posted a special video this past week as they got four of the actors behind Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash to face off against each other. The video is taken from a special livestream as Adam McArthur (Yuji Itadori), Robbie Daymond (Megumi Fushiguro), Anne Yatco (Nobara Kugisaki), and Kaiji Tang (Satoru Gojo) duke it out in multiple matches as they play their own characters and more in a number of chaotic 2v2 player battles. It's a pretty fun stream to watch as the four of them are duking it out and having fun across multiple levels and giving you what is probably the best player video you'll see of the gameplay that isn't just your run-of-the-mill promotional video. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released on February 2, 2024, for PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game! In this two vs. two action game, aim for new heights by mastering the Cursed Techniques of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and… domain expansion…?!

The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations.

