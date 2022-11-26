WaterField Designs Unveils Steam Deck Slip Case

WaterField Designs revealed a brand new version of their popular gaming carrying cases as they showed off the Slip Case for Steam Deck. The case itself has been changed from a few other designs to fit the portable console, specifically from the CitySlicker model that has been used for the Nintendo Switch. (Which we reviewed a few years ago and happily enjoy using to this day!) This is basically made to be a comfy and stylish way to carry around your gaming gear in one bag that will keep it safe as well as out of the prying eyes of would-be thieves. We have more info below on the design of the bag as well as a video showing it off, as you can buy this design right now starting at $80.

"The compact, portable Slip Case for Steam Deck is perfect for carrying your console and a few basic accessories. The soft, smooth fleece interior protects the Steam Deck, and the water-resistant exterior keeps it from getting wet. The silent, magnetic closure lets you insert or take out your Steam Deck quietly. Use on its own, or insert into other bags. Whether you prefer to carry just your Steam Deck console and a few accessories or prefer to take along your entire gaming setup, there's a WaterField case for you. Working with our community of gamers, we designed several purpose-built cases for various gaming scenarios. The award-winning customer favorite CitySlicker was resized for the Steam Deck. The Zippered Pouch and Magnetic Slip Case can be used on their own or inserted into bigger bags and backpacks. The Complete Case is the ultimate everyday carry for your entire Steam Deck setup — it looks professional, hangs comfortably on your body, and it hides your coveted gaming setup from prying eyes."