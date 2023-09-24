Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games, Wayfinder | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show, airship syndicate

Wayfinder Releases An All-New Brutal Animated Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Wayfinder that debuted during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, giving us an animated look at the title.

Digital Extremes has released a new trailer for their upcoming game Wayfinder, as they gave the game a brutal animated look at what's to come. The game was already released into Early Access last month, giving you a chance to try out a limited version of the game as developer Airship Syndicate slowly works toward the Version 1.0 release. The latest trailer gives us a look at what's to come as they show off more of the world and its characters in a quick animated preview that debuted during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show. Enjoy the trailer below!

"The World of Evenor is shattered. You must harness the power of a Wayfinder to Control the Chaos that has overrun your world. Join forces with friends to strengthen your powers and control your adventures online with a vast selection of customization modifiers when exploring the immersive world, collecting valuable materials, and crafting! Customize every play experience by entering a doorway of adventures with the help of a mysterious device known as a Gloom Dagger. Each adventure has unique modifiers and challenges YOU conjure and control, customizing what beasts you hunt, bosses you encounter, materials you collect, and even other Wayfinders."

"Control and harness the power of a mighty Wayfinder! Wield a variety of unique abilities ranging from ebbing arcane magic and lethal melee to mystical tech – you'll find one to cater to your preferred playstyle. Traverse the immersive world with other Wayfinders and shape your adventures the way you want. Control what you explore and what enemies you fight to best customize how you want to play your Wayfinder. On every hunt and expedition into the Gloom you'll discover new locations, beasts, and materials. Use them to craft new weapons and gear to awaken powerful new Wayfinders. Collect every weapon and Apartment item, read every book, and discover all the locations to complete your Atlas and increase your Mastery. Wayfinders are stronger together. Whether it's making new friends from world events, forming the perfect team for dangerous expeditions, or adding your Apartment and its buffs to fortify a neighborhood, all of your social interactions, character, and Apartment progression, and explorations are tied together by the most important thread… each other."

