We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Wizards & Spells

Ten Speed Press has continued with its Dungeons & Dragons' Young Adventurer's Guide series with the fourth book, Wizards & Spells. The first three books in this series have been pretty cool as they are designed to give younger readers a look into D&D without the massive tomes of reading. Because let's be honest, when you're 8-12 years old, the Player's Handbook by itself can be daunting. This book is divided up into three main subjects: Character Classes, Types Of Magic, and Magical Items. Starting with Character Classes, they run down all of the cool things to know about all of the classes that can cast magical spells. Those include Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard. Each one discusses the pros and cons of each class in a very simplistic manner, then features a legendary figure of that class to give you an idea of how they can be played. Such as Dawan Pax or Mordenkainen.

The second section shows the Types Of Magic, with an emphasis on how each level grows over time. You're given the basics about spellcasting, as well as how rituals and scrolls work in the game. From there, they go up the ladder from Cantrips all the way to Ninth Level spells. It's not an all-inclusive book that gives you every spell ever created, but it does highlight some of the fun ones like Speak With Animals, Underwater Breathing, Animate Objects, and Clone to name a few. Plus there's another section on Wild Magic. The third area covers Magical Items, which there are a few to choose from. Again, it's not an all-in-one guide, but you are given a rundown of cool items in D&D lore, including swords, staffs, wangs, armor, potions, rings, cloaks, and wonderous items. At the end of the book it gives you a small guide off how to use these items to tell a story, which is a useful item when running a game and having to create the narrative as you go.

This book is really enjoyable. Jim Zub clearly had an amazing time writing it up and putting it together, along with fellow writers Stacy King and Andrew Wheeler. We highly recommend the book if you have kids who are into D&D but aren't at the level to understand how the game is played entirely yet. Or those who do get it but aren't at a reading level to understand the entire source material. The series as a whole is amazing as far as educating young players on the basics. Well worth your time to check it out and add it to their library.