Western Digital Reveals 1TB SanDisk MicroSD Card For Nintendo Switch Western Digital has two new microSD cards for the Nintendo Switch, including the first official 1TB card specifically for the console.

Western Digital dropped a couple of new items this morning for the Nintendo Switch, the big one being the first 1TB SanDisk microSD Card for the console. Working with Nintendo to make officially licensed products, the company unveiled the first 1TB card specifically made for Switch owners to use as internal backup storage, complete with branding from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This particular card is being sold for $130, which is an amazing price considering some of the other models out there. For those looking for a small memory increase, they also revealed the new Yoshi design of their 64GB microSD, which is going for $16. We got more info an a quote from the company on the new design below.

"The new 1TB card bears the Hylian Crest, inspired by The Legend of Zelda, and has been tested and approved for use with all Nintendo Switch systems. With the new capacity nearly doubling the amount of storage previously offered in the range of Nintendo-licensed SanDisk microSD cards, players will be able to expand their digital game library and store their favorite titles in one place. The Legend of Zelda fans in particular, can rest assured that they can have the space they need to take on the exciting new chapter in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom."

"As a beloved franchise for over 30 years, The Legend of Zelda series continues to capture the hearts and minds of players across the globe," said Susan Park, vice president of global strategic partnerships at Western Digital. "We're excited to bring this latest card to the fan community and, through our strong partnership with Nintendo, we are proud to continue offering products that help gamers get the most out of their Nintendo Switch experience."

