Will Oricorio Catch Mastery Be Region-Locked In Pokémon GO?

All four versions of Oricorio will feature in Pokémon GO during the Catch Mastery event, but will they remain regional or be global?

Article Summary Oricorio Catch Mastery event in Pokémon GO runs February 7, 2026, with boosted Shiny odds.

All four Oricorio forms remain region-locked—no global spawns during the event.

Wild spawns include Hoothoot and Starly, both with possible shiny chances and enhanced event rates.

Free and paid Timed Research offer more Oricorio encounters, XP, Stardust, and exclusive rewards.

Oricorio will feature in the upcoming Pokémon GO Catch Mastery event, which will also spotlight two other bird species. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Oricorio Catch Mastery event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: It is, of course, Oricorio in its various forms. However, if the graphic got you as excited as it got me, you may want to temper that. Oricorio will remain region-locked for this event, leaving us all with the same version of Oricorio that is common in the wild… albeit with a boosted Shiny rate. Here is the breakdown of which versions of Oricorio appear where: Baile Style Oricorio: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Pom-Pom Style Oricorio: Appearing in the Americas Pa'u Style Oricorio: Appearing on African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands Sensu Style Oricorio: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

It is, of course, Oricorio in its various forms. However, if the graphic got you as excited as it got me, you may want to temper that. Oricorio will remain region-locked for this event, leaving us all with the same version of Oricorio that is common in the wild… albeit with a boosted Shiny rate. Here is the breakdown of which versions of Oricorio appear where: Wild Spawns: Hoothoot (can be Shiny) and Starly (can be Shiny).

Hoothoot (can be Shiny) and Starly (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Oricorio Niantic lists Hoothoot and Starly with an increased Shiny chance, but looking at the entire announcement, I suspect that this could be an error. They usually use an asterisk to identify when a Pokémon can be Shiny, but switched the asterisk to "Increased Shiny chance" for those two species… but only for one section of the blog. I would suggest going into the event hopeful but realistic. 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better Increased Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better Field Research: Poké Ball-throwing tasks will be widely available, leading to encounters with Hoothoot (can be Shiny), Starly (can be Shiny), and Oricorio (can be Shiny with a confirmed increase in its Shiny rate)

Timed Research: Two Timed Researches will be available: Free Timed Research: Encounters with Oricorio (can be Shiny) XP Stardust And more Paid Timed Research: Cost: $1.99 Additional encounters with Oricorio (can be Shiny) XP Stardust And more Niantic notes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Two Timed Researches will be available:

