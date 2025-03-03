Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BluSped Studio, Wind Story

Wind Story Announced For PC & Switch Release This Year

The pixel-style simulation RPG Wind Story has been announced fror release this year, as it will arrive on both PC and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Wind Story, a pixel-style RPG, arrives on PC & Switch this year, offering diverse rural lifestyles.

Build and expand a vibrant ranch with accommodations, windmills, and unique visitor facilities.

Engage in farming, fishing, gathering resources, and crafting in dynamic seasonal landscapes.

Interact with characters, capture pets, and protect your land in this customizable life sim.

Indie game developer and publisher BluSped Studio has revealed their next game on the way, as Wind Story is coming to PC and Steam. This is a new life simulator RPG game in which you play in the rural areas of this world, living out different lifestyles such as being a farmer, breeding animals, and fishing all day. During the day, you can check out the town nearby and other activities, and at night, you can enjoy drinking and dancing by the lakeside bonfire with others. The game has no release date yet, but they do have a trailer and more info here while we wait for one.

Wind Story

Wind Story is a charming simulation game where players arrive at Wind Chime Ranch to experience a peaceful rural life. They can farm, breed animals, fish, and enjoy vibrant activities like dancing by a lakeside bonfire. As they expand the ranch, players build accommodations, windmills, and restaurants, creating a thriving retreat for visitors. With extensive freedom, players can grow crops, care for animals, gather resources, and prepare meals while interacting with ranch residents. To attract more guests, they can construct new facilities, from amusement parks to hospitals, transforming the ranch into a bustling resort paradise. Every addition enhances the experience, allowing players to shape their ideal world.

Immersive Ranch Life: Engage in farming, animal breeding, fishing, and gathering while enjoying seasonal changes and scenic landscapes.

Ranch Expansion: Construct accommodations, windmills, powerhouses, restaurants, and amusement facilities to attract more visitors.

Freedom & Exploration: Cultivate crops, raise animals, mine for resources, and collect materials to craft meals and useful items.

Dynamic Interactions: Interact with unique characters, host lively bonfire gatherings, and create a thriving community.

Pet Companions & Combat: Capture and raise pets to assist in ranch activities or battle monsters to protect your land.

Endless Customization: Design and develop your ideal ranch, transforming it into a personal retreat or bustling resort.

Crop Mutate: You can mutate the crops to fight against pirates.

