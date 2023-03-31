Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Tale Is Coming Later In 2023 Assemble Entertainment confirmed that Windy Meadow - A Roadwarden Tale will be released for PC sometime later this year.

Indie publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Moral Anxiety Studio revealed Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Tale is coming out later this year. Created by the sea mind behind Roadwarden, this game will take you down a familiar path to those who played the first game, only this time; you'll be forging a different kind of path in this text-based PRG. You can read more about the game down at the bottom and check out the latest trailer they have released for it. Unfortunately, there isn't really a window of when it will come out beyond the idea that it will happen sometime this year.

"Step into the enchanting visual novel of Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Tale and rediscover the mysterious world of Viaticum. This peaceful commune may not be the wealthiest or most renowned, but it offers something far more valuable – a haven of tranquillity and harmony amidst the hustle and bustle of the outside world. The heart of the story lies in the intertwined stories of Vena, Fabel, and Ludicia – three unique protagonists facing life-altering choices that will shape their destinies. Join them as their stories unfold, brought to life by animated sprites and set to an evocative musical score."

Enjoy a serene story world rich in gorgeous views, gentle rivers, fertile lands, and welcoming forests. In Windy Meadow, even the beasts and dragons tend to keep their distance, while the inhabitants' varying personalities and complex relationships make this community feel alive and relatable. Choices Matter: From the seemingly small to the life-changing, choices players make can affect dialogue options, NPC feelings, and game endings.