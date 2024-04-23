Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Wired Direct '24

Wired Direct '24 Highlights New Games & Announcements

Wired Productions held their annual Wired Direct '24 livestream today, highlighting several of their titles and some new announcements.

Article Summary Wired Direct ‘24 unveils new games including Karma: The Dark World and DIG VR.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage to release on consoles and PC coming August 29, 2024.

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles gets free update and next-gen upgrade.

Deliver Us the Moon is confirmed for a Nintendo Switch release later this year.

Wired Productions held their annual livestream event, Wired Direct '24, as they revealed new for several games we know about, as well as new game announcements. Some of these were pretty simple, like the launch trailer for Arcade Paradise VR or the release date for Gori: Cuddly Carnage. But we also got new game reveals with Karma: The Dark World and DIG VR. We have the full rundown for you below, with notes from all of the developers and Wired themselves, along with the livestream.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is just months away, releasing on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on August 29th, 2024. A cat with cute paws and vicious claws, Gori, with his friendly hoverboard F.R.A.N.K, and the perpetually sad AI, CH1P, are the only thing standing between what's left of society and the Adorable Army – a horde of insane, blood-thirsty unicorns and toys set on total world destruction. Unleashed accidentally by the hapless Professor Y, this collection of former toys turned tyrants now roam the Earth under the leadership of Pinky, the diseased dictator at the head of the Ultra Pets. Gori: Cuddly Carnage looks to redefine the 90s platformer for a modern audience. Full of dark humor, terrifying toys, and nightmarish bosses, this is an uncensored hero adventure with no holds barred.

Karma: The Dark World

This visionary new title explores what is possible in narrative design and technology, featuring mind-bending concepts with next-generation visuals, crafting a true cinematic masterpiece. The setting is East Germany in 1984, in a dystopian world ruled by the Leviathan Corporation. Karma takes players deep into a world where twisted creations linger just out of sight, and where every shadow holds a secret.

DIG VR

DIG VR captures the sheer joy, adrenaline and frustrations of life on a digger in an exciting experience for novices and pros. Featuring authentic, immersive controls that recreate the feeling of driving a real digger, DIG VR is a light-simulation game with a casual arcade-twist! Grow your business in the charming town of Diglington, a place where everything can be fixed by the power of a digger. Take on a variety of jobs for the town's residents – from traditional construction jobs, to more obscure requests! Accompanying you is DIG FM, a dedicated radio station with a wide selection of music to brighten any day. Progress from micro-sized to colossal diggers, with a diverse set of attachments to overcome any challenge. Dig in style by unlocking over 70 customization options to suit your aesthetic! Available to play solo or with a friend, get hands on with the fast-paced mini-games or unwind in the sandbox mode. Then, discover a trove of Lost Treasure in a standalone mode where new items are added regularly.

Arcade Paradise VR

Enter the virtual realm in Arcade Paradise VR, transporting you back to 1993 for an all-new immersive experience oozing with retro-fuelled gaming nostalgia. Taking you on an empowering journey from rags to riches, Arcade Paradise is an adventure and light-management sim combo game where you transform the decrepit King Wash laundromat into a thriving business. Set in the rundown town of Grindstone, you play as Ashley, a rebel teenager going against your father's wishes to continue the family business. Get hands-on managing the fully gamified day-to-day tasks, from manually picking up gum, doing the laundry, and scrubbing a toilet perfectly clean – to throwing out the trash in a basketball-style mini-game. Then, take your hard-earned money from completing these tasks to unlock your real objective… buying more arcade units!

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

Wired Productions and Luminawesome Games are excited to reveal an all-new free update for Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles,, a cozy puzzle-platformer drenched in a truly immersive world of colour and music. The new Companion Mode and next-gen update will be coming in Summer 2024. Dive back into the Great Depths and get lost in a fantastical landscape – but this time, you can bring a friend. Squish, bounce and bop your way through visually stunning levels updated for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Deliver us the Moon (New Platform Announcement- Nintendo Switch)

The critically acclaimed and much-loved Deliver Us the Moon will be launching on Switch later this year, as revealed at Wired Direct '24. With over 5,000 reviews on Steam, this space thriller will put players in an apocalyptic near future where Earth is on the brink of death and only one astronaut can save humanity.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles launched just last month, but it's already getting its first in a series of sizeable updates as solo developer Tomas Sala shares the first look at Free DLC, the aptly named Trade, Tribute, and Splinters. Sala's latest update will allow players to secure and spend fresh resources, while battles will now result in 'splinters', a form of plunder that players can seize from their enemies and put towards reshaping and revolutionising their own strongholds. Set in the tempestuous seas of the Ursee, Bulwark has received a dedicated fan following with players creating homes for more than 100 million inhabitants in this war-torn world. Vast cities have sprung up across the ocean, with this city-building sandbox still having plenty more up its sleeve.

Hotel Architect

Hotel Architect will be coming into Early Access in 2024. For the first time ever, players will be able to build the hotel of their dreams in the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon game. The hotel-y anticipated builder will feature a host of unique zones as players become building experts and hospitality gurus. It's up to them to build their very own dream hotel from the ground up or rejuvenate dilapidated lots in need of love, designing each and every room to perfection, all while trying to keep their staff happy and the construction line moving.

Wired LKA New Project In The Works

LKA will be working with Wired Productions to release a new game, currently in development. The studio is responsible for games such as Martha Is Dead and The Town Of Light.

