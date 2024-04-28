Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord

Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord To Come Out This May

Apple II gamers will be happy to know the modern version of Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord is out next month.

Article Summary 3D remaster of Wizardry: Proving Grounds coming May 23 on Steam and GOG.

Classic Apple II RPG retains core gameplay with modernized graphics and sound.

Original 1981 game's code underpins the all-new visual experience.

Enhancements to party management, navigation, and combat for quality gameplay.

Developer and publisher Digital Eclipse has revealed more details about their latest remake, as we're getting a modern version of Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord. The game has been in Early Access since last year, as they are taking the classic Apple II fantasy title and giving it the biggest upgrade it could ever receive. A complete 3D remaster that will give it a modernized look and feel, while retaining the RPG and exploration elements that made it a hit decades ago. The official releasae date will be May 23 for Steam and GOG, as we have more details from the team about what you can expect.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord

The first party-based RPG video game ever released, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord was a direct inspiration to series like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. Digital Eclipse's revival preserves the appeal of the classic, with many upgrades for modern role-playing game fans. Craft your own party of adventurers and head into the labyrinth at the behest of the mad overlord Trebor, in search of the amulet stolen by the evil wizard Werdna. Battle groups of challenging enemies, avoid hidden traps, and make your way deeper into the dungeon as you prepare for the ultimate battle: Facing Werdna himself.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is built directly on top of the original 1981 game's code. Although it looks all new, underneath the hood is the authentic game. You can even view the original Apple II interface as you play. While the well-known difficulty of the enemies has not been altered, quality-of-life improvements have been added in every area. Party management, navigation, spellcasting, and combat have all been significantly enhanced. If you're just discovering the legendary Wizardry franchise, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is the perfect jumping-in point for new players. Series veterans will love the gorgeous new graphics and sound, and the streamlined interface.

