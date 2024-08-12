Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Wolfeye Studios

Wolfeye Studios Reveal Early Details About Their Next Game

Wolfeye Studios have revealed new details about their next title, as they're currently developing a new first-person action RPG

Indie game development studio Wolfeye Studios released new details recently about their latest game in development, as they have officially wrapped pre-production on a new title. The company didn't really reveal any details about the game in general beyond the fact that it will be a first-person action RPG, and based on the images released for it, it looks to be in a sci-fi steampunk kind of world. Beyond the idea that they're jumping into full production of the game, we're basically waiting to see what it will end up being, which could be a few years off. We have more from the announcement released below.

Wolfeye Studios – Unnamed First-Person Action RPG

Wolfeye's intention is to get input from the community early on in the development process to help make the game the best it can be by running an exclusive and limited private Alpha. This announcement follows a playful tease at Game Developers Conference (GDC) where the studio shared an image of a whiteboard from their Austin office with the words "Retro Sci-fi" and "First Person" scribbled on it. Wolfeye Studios is a team made up of world-class industry talent who primarily came from Arkane Lyon and Arkane Austin, the latter of which permanently closed in May this year. Co-founded by industry veterans Raf Colantonio and CEO and Executive Producer Julien Roby, also a former Arkane executive on Dishonored and other Arkane Studios games, Wolfeye Studios' first game, an isometric 3rd person action RPG called Weird West, made its announcement debut at The Game Awards in 2019 and was published by Devolver Digital in March 2022. It was also nominated for "Best RPG of the Year" at the 26th D.I.C.E. Awards. This next game will be an ambitious new IP built upon the DNA of earlier Arkane games to deliver a rich and detailed world, freedom of how to play, and a deep RPG experience.

"We are so happy to be able to officially confirm that our next game is actively in production and that it is a First Person Action RPG," explained President and Creative Director, Raphael Colantonio. "Fans of the past games I have been involved with such as Dishonored and Prey will feel at home, as well as fans of RPGs in general. While we look for the right publishing partner, our sights are firmly set on getting our community involved with the game's development with a limited private Alpha in 2025. We can not wait for fans to see what we are working on."

