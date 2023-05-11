World Of Darkness Reveals New Deal For Multiple Interactive Novels World Of Darkness and Choice Of Games will be working together to bring several of their properties to light in new interactive novels.

World Of Darkness announced this morning they have entered into a new partnership with Choice Of Games for multiple interactive novels. The companies had already worked together on several interactive novels involving one of their properties as they released four different Vampire: The Masquerade titles since 2020, so they're already familiar with each other and the work they do. This new deal will have multiple projects spanning their catalog of IPs, including more VTM, as well as Werewolf: The Apocalypse and Hunter: The Reckoning. We have more info on two of the books below, along with a couple of quotes from both parties on the new deal.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – The Book of Hungry Names

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – The Book of Hungry Names is the next interactive novel by Kyle Marquis, author of Vampire: The Masquerade – Night Road, the first World of Darkness title from Choice of Games. The studio's first project set in Werewolf: The Apocalypse brings an in-depth exploration of the property's key themes through an immersive and detailed story. Readers will experience the narrative through the lens of a Garou, the war-like shapeshifters torn between rage and spirit, as they come to terms with failing to save the Earth Mother.

Hunter: The Reckoning – The Beast of Glenkildove

Hunter: The Reckoning – The Beast of Glenkildove is an interactive novel by William Brown. The story casts players as a mortal hunter pursuing a deadly supernatural threat that murdered a close friend. Confronting this lonely truth – that the monsters are real and it is up to the player to deal with them, because nobody else will – is core to the Hunter: The Reckoning experience and the central theme of Brown's story.

"Choice of Games is behind some of the most beloved World of Darkness stories that resonate with our fans; expanding our partnership is a natural fit," Sean Greaney, Vice President of World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive, said. "World of Darkness thrives on immersion and meaningful choices; choice of Games consistently delivers on this formula with riveting narratives that draw out our inner monsters. They have more World of Darkness stories to tell, expanding into additional story worlds that our community has been eager to explore."

"Collaborating with World of Darkness has been a dream come true for Choice of Games. The World of Darkness community has welcomed us with open arms since we launched Vampire: The Masquerade – Night Road in 2020, and they have been eager to explore our stories ever since," said Jason Steven Hill, COO and Cofounder of Choice of Games. "Expanding our partnership with World of Darkness empowers us to continue developing captivating interactive narratives for fans of their story worlds. We are bringing the deep narratives and choices fans expect from our Vampire: The Masquerade stories to more World of Darkness properties, allowing players to experience these worlds like never before."