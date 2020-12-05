World Of Tanks Gets Holiday Content With… Chuck Norris?

Wargaming revealed their holiday addition to World Of Tanks with everyone's favorite Christmas addition… Chuck Norris? From Decemebr 9th-11th in the game, Norris will be joining the game's annual Holiday Ops event, bringing some exciting additions into the game but for only a limited time only. This is the first time Norris has done VO and this type of ambassadorship in a video game, so it's extra special. You can read more about what's in store for you below.

Chuck has crafted his own challenge for every tanker: one which will test their resolve and mettle. Every day, a new mission will become available with 32 to take on in total. While all valuable, some of the rewards are extra special so players won't want to miss out on them, including a special vehicle slot for Holiday Ops—which will allow players to choose their own vehicle bonuses—and Commander Chuck himself!

Just like last year, Holiday Ops is all about earning a collection of ornaments while decorating the special festive garage. There's plenty to find in this snow-laden town, from a pianist performing for the residents to an enormous Christmas tree which takes center-stage. By dressing up the town, players will increase their festive atmosphere and their present yield. Tankers will be rewarded with various ornaments and decorations for creating their own firework displays (albeit, using enemy vehicles) and completing special missions. There are hundreds of ornaments to collect and 4 collections to complete so players will be able to decorate to their heart's content.

Additionally, the Snow Maidens are back in World Of Tanks and are giving out special gifts daily. Each of the four Snow Maidens is responsible for a specific collection: Christmas, New Year, Lunar New Year or Magic New Year. By selecting rewards from the same collection each day, a special meter will fill up and lower-tiered ornaments will be excluded from your daily gifts.