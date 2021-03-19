World Of Warcraft Has Launched A Charity Pet Program

World Of Warcraft has launched a brand new Charity Pet Program into the game for those looking to make a difference during the pandemic. Right now, players can now head to a special DonorDrive page to donate an amount of their choosing, which will then go directly to support the medical humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). When the charity reaches a certain goal, it will unlock a certain pet for all players to receive. The first being a monkey name Bananas at $500k, and the second being a sloth named Daisy at $1m. You can read more about the charity down below.

All donations between today and April 26 (or upon the program's final stretch goal being reached—see below) will contribute to the MSF COVID-19 Crisis Fund and support the organization's global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences. From hard-hit areas to conflict and crisis settings, in over 70 countries MSF teams support authorities to provide care for COVID-19 patients, protect people who are vulnerable and at risk, and help keep essential medical services running. Donors can track the overall progress toward these goals via the Donor Drive site. Additionally, Twitch content creators can use a special plug-in, also available via DonorDrive, to track their respective community's contributions for corresponding drives hosted on their channels. This initiative will unlock up to two adorable in-game pets as a thank you for all World of Warcraft players (excluding World Of Warcraft Classic and Burning Crusade Classic) based on the two donation goals for the program: First Goal, $500,000 USD: Unlocks Bananas, the Monkey – Originally available to a select few back during the time of the first World Of Warcraft expansion, The Burning Crusade, now everyone has the chance to adopt him.

Stretch Goal, $1 million USD: Unlocks Daisy, the Sloth – Daisy is a pet unlike any other ever created for WoW—in addition to being heart-meltingly cute, she can be carried around on the player's back in-game!