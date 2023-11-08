Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships

World Of Warships Reveals Update Details For November 2023

Wargaming has a new update out for World Of Warships, as they detail some of the additions and changes for the month of November.

Article Summary Update 12.10 celebrates 6 years on Steam with new Japanese Battleships and High School Fleet event.

Black Friday brings hefty discounts up to 85% and introduces new ships including the Napoli cruiser.

New hololive Commanders and Diving Regent campaign featuring the Hizen Battleship and Zao cruiser.

Anniversary on Steam offers free DLC, new Commander Steam-chan, and limited-time discounts.

Wargaming released a new update for World Of Warships in November, as Update 12.10 is now active with some changes and updates. This one is a little mild compared to others, as they celebrate the game's 6th Anniversary on Steam, offering discounts on the game there. As well as continued early access to the new Japanese Battleships and a resale of the famous anime High School Fleet, complete with new Commanders and ships. We have more info for you below on the update, but you can read the full patch notes on their website.

New Japanese Battleships and the Return of the High School Fleet

With the launch of Update 12.10 in World of Warships, Early Access for the prestigious Japanese Battleships continues, with the Tier VIII Yumihari, Tier IX Adatara, and Tier X Bungo. Each equipped with accurate large-caliber guns, perfect for long-range battles, they are accompanied by the "Spotting Aircraft" consumable, which increases the firing range of the main battery guns and their accuracy, making these new vessels a force to be reckoned with. November 16 – 30, the famous anime High School Fleet is back in the armory of World of Warships, with all its content, such as the commanders Akeno Misaki, or the famous Isoroku and ships HSF Hiei and HSF Harekaze. But that's not all! Following this influx of content is a substantial overhaul to Commander skills, a brand-new Battle Pass full of new challenges and rewards, and the latest iteration of Asymmetric Battles.

Black Friday For World of Warships

The November update for World of Warships: Legends also comes with a plethora of new content, ships, and discounts for players to enjoy. The beautifully crafted black ships Italian Legendary cruiser Napoli, German Tier VII battleship Tirpitz, Japanese Tier VI destroyer Asashio, and French Tier V battleship Dunkerque will be at the forefront of this year's Black Friday discounts, along with even more deals boasting up to 85% off from November 24. The new calendar is arriving, bringing four unmatched talents from hololive production to unlock as Commander Guises for your fleet. Shishiro Botan, Moona Hoshinova, Takanashi Kiara, and Watson Amelia are joining the Legends roster as Commander guises. November also introduces the Diving Regent campaign. Monstrous Hizen Battleship will be available for players to unlock and much-anticipated Japanese Legendary Tier cruiser Zao as a Bureau project, along with the introduction of Fleet Battles, and quality of life updates across the board!

Six Years On Steam

To mark the game's 6th anniversary on Steam, World of Warships is sharing loads of free DLC, substantial discounts, and an all-new Commander Steam-chan to lead Japanese, American, and Pan-Asian ships. In honor of the new Commander's release, a unique Steam Chan Global Combat Mission will take place November 16 – 30, rewarding successful players with this new leader. For those who can't wait until November 16, a Steam-chan Starter Pack DLC will be available with a limited-time launch discount of 20%, including the American Commander, Premium cruiser Albany, and plenty of bonus content. The anniversary also offers a wave of free DLC to celebrate the milestone, including a Steam Container, a special Flag, and five temporary camouflages. Discounts of 80-90% have been added to some of the title's biggest DLC packages, including Starter Pack: Isizuchi, Long Live the King, Way of the Warrior, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!