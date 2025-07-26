Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: chibi, world war z, World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath Launches Free Chibi Rush Update

World War Z: Aftermath has a new update available right now, which comesd with a couple free Chibi Rush skins to fight with

Unlock the powerful Universal Bullpup Rifle AUR, a new primary T3 weapon with high accuracy.

Customize your experience with special character portraits and three new unlockable frames.

Two premium weapon skin packs—Chibi Izzy and Chibi Kimiko—are now available for purchase.

Saber Interactive has released a new update this week for World War Z: Aftermath, as players can get their hands on a couple of new Chibi Rush skins. The update is two-fold as players will be getting a quality-of-life update, which introduces a new primary weapon in the Universal Bullpup Rifle AUR. The second part is cosmetics as you'll see character portraits and custom frames, as well as two new premium weapon skin DLC sets added to the game. We have more info about it below as the content is now live.

Chibi Rush Update

The undead aren't ready for this – beef up your arsenal even further with a powerful new primary T3 weapon: the Universal Bullpup Rifle AUR, available automatically for all players. Featuring a high rate of fire, low recoil, and supreme accuracy, the AUR is ideal for precise, rapid engagements. Starting today, players can also unlock special new portraits for each character, which will be displayed in the game's lobby and scoreboard. There are three new custom frames to unlock, as well. Finally, two new premium weapon skin DLC packs are available to purchase, each set featuring unique skins for five weapons for $4.99.

The "Chibi Izzy Skin Pack" includes new looks for the Gal 9 Compact SMG, Repeater X Crossbow, XTAR-95 Bullup Rifle, S890 Shorty Compact Shotgun, and MRL202 Commando Multi-shot Rocket Launcher. You can also pick up the "Chibi Kimiko Skin Pack," sporting five stylish skins for the Geist 17 Machine Pistol, S890 Combat Shotgun, PAC-15 Sporting Carbine, HW416 Assault Carbine, and BF25 Payload Rifle.

World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter based on Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 25 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse across consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world: Rome, Vatican City and Russia's Kamchatka peninsula.

