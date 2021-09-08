World War Z Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch In November

Saber Interactive announced today that they will be releasing the 2019 game World War Z onto the Nintendo Switch this November. Switch owners will be getting the complete version of this game which will include all of the patches, updates, DLC, and multiplayer content rolled into a single game. You can snag the regular version for $40 or the Deluxe Edition (which is basically the Game Of The Year Edition) for $50. It's a little odd that they're releasing this game now on the Switch when they have World War Z: Aftermath on the way in just two weeks. Hopefully, this is a sign that the game will be on the Switch sooner than later. You can read more about it and check out the trailer here as the game will drop on the Switch on November 2nd.

Powered by Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z on Nintendo Switch delivers a thrilling, fast-paced action experience featuring four co-op story campaign episodes around the world in New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and Tokyo. Battle hundreds of bloodthirsty zombies at a time on your own or as a squad of up to four players with seven unique classes and an arsenal of deadly weapons, explosives, turrets and traps. Story-Driven Co-op Campaign: Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign episodes around the world set in New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and Tokyo.

Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign episodes around the world set in New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and Tokyo. Battle the Terrifying Zombie Swarm: Face hundreds of zombies at a time, brought to life in gruesome detail with incredible firefights featuring explosive firepower and action.

Face hundreds of zombies at a time, brought to life in gruesome detail with incredible firefights featuring explosive firepower and action. Get Stronger & Never Surrender: Choose from seven distinct character classes, unlock powerful weapon upgrades, and take on even greater battles in Challenge mode.

Choose from seven distinct character classes, unlock powerful weapon upgrades, and take on even greater battles in Challenge mode. Intense Competitive Multiplayer: Fight real players and the undead in team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer game modes.

Fight real players and the undead in team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer game modes. World War Z – Deluxe Edition: This digital version features bonus content including the Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Weapon Pack, Last Aid Weapon Pack, Signature Weapon Pack, War Heroes Character Skin Pack, and the Professionals Character Skin Pack.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: World War Z – Nintendo Switch Reveal & Pre-Order Trailer (https://youtu.be/hdRhRdLNSn4)