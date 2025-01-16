Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, WRC, WRC 24

WRC 24 Reveals Le Maestros Content Pack Details

EA Sports will be adding new content to WRC 24, as the Le Maestros Content Pack celebrates the French drivers who domiated the sport

Article Summary Le Maestros Content Pack celebrates French rally dominance in WRC 24 with historic stages and iconic cars.

Experience thrilling rally stages at Monte Carlo, like Briançonnet, with icy roads and demanding challenges.

Famous Fafe stage in Portugal offers extreme jumps, enjoyed by fans and drivers alike for its rich history.

Discover new rally classes, liveries, and moments paying tribute to French motorsport legends in WRC history.

EA Sports has revealed new details about the latest content being added to WRC 24, as the Le Maestros Content Pack arrives later this month. This pack focuses on the success that French racers had in the sport over the course of two decades, as they will add 12 new historic stages, including Briançonnet in Monte Carlo and Fafe in Portugal, as well as some iconic cars from the '90s and '00s. We have some of the details below from the latest blog, as the content arrives on January 28.

WRC 24 – Le Maestros Content Pack

Le Maestros is a tribute to the iconic era of French success from the late 1990s to the late 2010s. French competitors won the World Drivers' Championship a stunning 15 times in a row as two of the greatest rally drivers of all time rose to ascendancy. This was also a highly successful time for French car manufacturers, with 11 World Manufacturers' Championships and 11 drivers' titles being taken behind the wheel of famed marques such as Citroën and Peugeot. Le Maestros pays homage to the cars and drivers of this era with new rally stages, Moments, liveries, historic vehicles, and an all-new car class on the way. Let's take a closer look at what's coming.

Le Maestros introduces 12 new stages for the fan-favorite locations of Rallye Monte Carlo and Rally de Portugal. Each location gets new stages, with the full-length routes being accurate replicas of legendary stages from WRC history. At Monte Carlo, you'll be tackling precision-demanding S-Bends, steep drops, narrow bridges, and classic hairpins. Add in the traditionally icy roads of winter, and it's a supreme challenge worthy of a champion. The Briançonnet-Entrevaux stage is the perfect choice for Le Maestros. The two most successful drivers in WRC history duked it out on these very roads in 2022 in an all-French battle for victory that went to the very last stage.

Rally de Portugal features many challenging, scenic, and revered roads, but none more so than the legendary Fafe stage. Known for its iconic and extremely challenging jump, Fafe has been a favorite of fans and drivers alike for decades. Both stages can be driven in forward or reverse directions, along with shorter versions for additional variety. As with other EA Sports WRC 24 stages, you'll take them on across multiple seasons, weather,r and time of day scenarios.

