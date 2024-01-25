Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: ID@Xbox, xbox

Xbox Announces New Indie Selects Program For ID@Xbox

Indie developers rejoice as Xbox will be running the new Indie Selects program as part of ID@Xbox, which has officially launched today.

Article Summary Xbox launches Indie Selects, a new highlight for indie games on ID@Xbox, starting today.

Every month's last week, six indie titles will be featured on the Xbox dashboard.

The Indie Selects initiative excludes Game Pass titles to focus on other indie gems.

New themes weekly and user suggestions will shape the indie game collections.

Xbox Game Studios revealed a new program that will be running on ID@Xbox, as Indie Selects will bring you indie games on a regular basis. The way it will work out is that every last week of the month, six titles will be chosen by the team and designated that month's games to highlight in the program. This collection will be found on the Xbox dashboard, as well as part of weekly indie collections. Its basically their way to turn Xbox players onto new indie titles or massive favorites you should know about. We have more info from the Xbox Wire post for you to read below.

ID@Xbox: Indie Selects

Indie Selects includes a curated, dedicated collection in the Xbox Store featuring indie games chosen by the ID@Xbox team – along with support on our social and community channels, and even right here on the Xbox Wire. In the Games section of the Xbox dash, we now have a permanent hub that showcases indie games we are passionate about. A new collection, featuring various channels and rotating themes, will go live every Wednesday. The first channel, which we're calling simply "Featured Indies," includes recent indie games that the ID@Xbox team recommends. These are games we've played and liked, and we feel positive indie game fans will enjoy too. Note that we're not including titles that are in Game Pass here even if they're fantastic, simply because they're featured regularly in the Game Pass hub.

Our second channel features a rotating selection of games that fit with a weekly theme. Looking for "Games to Play With Your Cat," or "Games that Need a Laugh Track," or "Games for Evil Villains"? You'll find them here. We're working on a bunch of different, fun ideas for themes right now to roll out over the coming months, and we'll always take suggestions for new themes (or games to include in existing themes) from players through our social channels. Other channels will include themes to highlight games from around the world, games from new creators and voices, our ID@Xbox theme sales, and select games available for pre-order. Finally, we now have a channel to feature upcoming indie games that can be added to a gamer's wishlist – one of our indie devs' most highly requested features.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!