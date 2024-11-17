Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Nerd Food, Video Games | Tagged: IHOP, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, xbox

Xbox & IHOP Partner For Gaming Menu Crossover Today

Xbox has launched a new collaboration with IHOP today, as the new Indiana Jones game explores breakfast, along with some special items

Article Summary Xbox & IHOP team up for a gaming-inspired breakfast menu available now.

Try limited-edition drinks like Caramel Apple Butter Hot Chocolate.

Earn PanCoins to win Xbox-themed rewards from the Stack Market.

Watch the Xbox livestream on Nov 18 for exclusive IHOP prizes.

Xbox announced this past week that they have partnered with IHOP for a special collaboration to bring some gaming to your breakfast and beyond. Starting today, the restaurant will have a special menu item inspired by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, set to be released on December 9, and will include some rare menu items like the Caramel Apple Butter Hot Chocolate and the Cookie Butter Milkshake. But that's not all, as those who frequent IHOP can use their PanCoins to get exclusive items, such as Indiana Jones drinking glasses, and there will be a chance to win a special IHOP-theme Xbox Series X. We have more info below as the breakfast is now available.

Xbox x IHOP

HOP guests can dive into a special Indiana Jones and the Great Circle-inspired menu featuring the debut of Fully Loaded French Toast and signature beverages including 'Explorer's Caramel Apple Butter Hot Chocolate' and 'Long-Lost Cookie Butter Milkshake'. But the adventure doesn't stop there—become an International Bank of Pancakes member and upload your IHOP receipt to earn PanCoins that you can redeem for exclusive Xbox-themed prizes in the IHOP Stack Market. The Stack Market will have weekly drops throughout the program, including full game downloads, exclusive merch, gaming accessories, one month of Game Pass Ultimate (new members only), and much more. Make sure to tune in as IHOP and Xbox host a livestream on November 18 at 12:30pm PT on the Xbox Twitch and Xbox YouTube channels to unveil some of the exclusive rewards available only to IHOP loyalty members.

As the official breakfast partner of Xbox, exclusive merchandise was created for the IHOP Stack Market; most notably, a set of limited-edition collectible glasses nodding back to '80s nostalgia. The glasses feature original artwork by Matt Taylor from Xbox and spotlight iconic Xbox titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, alongside a limited-edition IHOP gift card series sporting similar designs from those same titles. Over the coming months, IHOP will host Xbox-themed sweepstakes in the Stack Market, including custom IHOP-themed Xbox Series X and more, offering even more ways to celebrate the partnership. Head to IHOP, enjoy some legendary eats, and score exclusive prizes.

