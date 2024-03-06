Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox

Xbox Partner Preview Reveals Multiple Updates On Incoming Games

The Xbox Partner Preview livestream that aired today showed off multiple titles on the way to the console, including some debuts.

Article Summary Xbox Partner Preview teases The Sinking City 2 and Creatures of Ava debuts.

Final Fantasy XIV Online comes to Xbox, Open Beta available now.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy hits Xbox with immediate availability for play.

Upcoming Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass details exclusively revealed.

Xbox Game Studios held one of their annual Xbox Partner Preview livestreams today, in which we got to hear mopre about what's on the horizon for the console this year from partnered companies not tied to Xbox themselves. Among the reveals we got today included the debuts of The Sinking City 2 and Creatures of Ava, release dates for Frostpunk 2 and Final Fantasy XIV Online, a better look at The Alters and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy is coming soon, and more. We have the rundown from the company about everything shown in the presentation, as you can watch it above.

Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix treated us to a first look at the release date trailer for Final Fantasy XIV Online ahead of its full launch announcement on March 21 for Xbox Series X|S. It was also announced that a Starter Edition will be available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for a limited time from March 21 to April 19, 2024. You can also start playing today with the Open Beta which is now live on Xbox Series X|S.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Capcom delivered a detailed look at the upcoming Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, a unique single-player game set in a Japanese-inspired universe. First revealed in June last year during Xbox Games Showcase 2023, this new title from Capcom will release day one with Game Pass, as well as with Xbox Series X|S and Windows in 2024.

The Sinking City 2

The Sinking City 2 made a world premiere appearance during the show, with a trailer showing the iconic Lovecraftian city of Arkham, and the very unpleasant sights within. The long-awaited sequel from Frogwares is evolving into a full-on horror game, as you guide a new character through the mysteries of why Arkham is flooding, and take on some of its abominable residents along the way.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass

SEGA delivered the first exclusive details on the upcoming Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass that will allow players to dive deeper into the world of Persona 3 Reload featuring new costumes, background music, and extended story content with Episode Aigis -The Answer-. Get more details here on Xbox Wire with our detailed, first-look preview.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy

As a surprise for Xbox gamers everywhere, GSC Game World launched the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (via backward compatibility) with the cult-classics Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat all available to play today! You can learn how the iconic S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy finally made its way to Xbox in this in-depth interview with GSC World.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Bandai Namco and Reflector Entertainment reintroduced us to the world of Unknown 9: Awakening, giving us a fresh look at its exciting world and showing off the hero Haroona, played by Anya Chalotra, in this exclusive gameplay reveal.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Surgent Studios and EA Originals delivered a fresh look at the upcoming Tales of Kenzera: Zau, showcasing its beautiful and treacherous lands in a new trailer narrated by Abubakar Salim, and how the unique interchangeable gameplay between the mask of the sun and the mask of the moon can influence how you traverse this unique world. Look for Tales of Kenzera: Zau to launch April 23, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

Chucky comes to Roblox

RocketRide Games and Universal Products & Experiences revealed Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! for Roblox during today's Xbox Partner Preview broadcast. Describing itself as a "chilling interactive experience," it's inspired by the beloved classic horror films of the '80s and '90s — with horror movie icon Chucky at the center of it all. And in a bonus surprise, you can experience Roblox, Griefville, and Chucky today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S!!

Creatures of Ava

Inverge Studios revealed their newest title, Creatures of Ava, where you'll learn to understand and tame the creatures of the planet Ava and let them lead you through a variety of ecosystems – all in the hopes of saving the planet from a life-consuming infection.

Monster Jam Showdown

Jump behind the wheel of fan-favorite monster trucks like Megaladon, El Toro Loco, and Grave Digger in a new thrilling off-road arcade racing experience that's ready to rock on Xbox. Look for Monster Jam Showdown to land on Xbox Series X|S in 2024.

The Alters

11-bit Studios shared a deeper look at its upcoming emotional sci-fi game that features a unique blend of adventure, survival, and base-building elements. As Jan Dolski, you'll play as a simple worker who creates alternative versions of himself in a desperate attempt to escape from a planet where even sun rays can prove deadly. Look for The Alters to come to Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows.

The First Berserker: Khazan

Based on the DNF (Dungeon & Fighter) Universe, The First Berserker: Khazan focuses on the betrayed hero Khazan who is seeking revenge against those who orchestrated his downfall. During today's Xbox Partner Preview broadcast, Nexon gave us a deeper look at the fierce gameplay we can expect to see when the game arrives on Xbox Series X|S.

Frostpunk 2

11-Bit Studios showed off more of its upcoming city survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth, transforming our world into a harsh, icy wasteland. In Frostpunk 2, you must face a new deadly threat that appears on the horizon — human nature and its unsatiated thirst for power. Look for Frostpunk 2 to arrive with PC Game Pass and Windows on July 24, 2024.

Sleight of Hand

Riffraff Games revealed its upcoming title, Sleight of Hand, with an amazing cinematic trailer. This upcoming 3rd-person stealth game of hard-boiled espionage action will have you infiltrate your old witch coven using a cursed deck of cards in the rain-slicked city of taboo, where ritual magic and cursed artifacts set apart those with power from those without.

