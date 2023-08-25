Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, Starfield, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, Tempur

Xbox Teams With Tempur For Ultimate Starfield Gaming Chair

Check out this new gaming chair design from Tempur, as they partnered with Xbox to make one custom for the game Starfield.

Xbox and Tempur revealed a brand-new gaming chair of epic proportions during Gamescom 2023 as they made one specific for Starfield. This particular design has been called The Dream Chair, and has been designed and hand-crafted by Nicholas Alexander and the UK team to make what is the end-all-be-all chair for people who wish to have a unit that makes them feel like they're in space. This chair has a design taken from elements of the game to mimic you being a part of the game. Following the event, the chair will become the star attraction at the Saturn Xperion store in Germany, then will go to the Tempur store in Westfield, Stratford, in October 2023, where you can try out the Dream Chair. But no word on when this will actually be for sale. We got more info from the announcement below.

"With a reported 39.1 million gamers in the UK spending an average of 4 hours 57 minutes gaming per week, the Dream Chair recognizes the value gamers place on gaming set-ups. Rooted in the 'NASA punk' aesthetic that permeates the Starfield game, the chair ensures full immersion in the virtual worlds they explore. Independent motion control is enabled thanks to a joystick on each armrest, allowing gamers to find that perfect position before delving into an exclusive in-game flight through the universe of Starfield. The Dream Chair has also been designed to be fully accessible, pivoting to both the left and right in order to remove the need to step into the design.

"It's been a dream to be able to celebrate Tempur's historic connections to space exploration through this partnership, and is an incredible full circle moment – Tempur Material will once again be cushioning those venturing into unknown corners of the universe," says Tempur UK Managing Director, Tobin James. "Working with a leading global gaming brand like Xbox has given us a vast platform to retell the story of Tempur's NASA heritage and showcase Tempur Material's unique pressure-absorbing qualities whilst also learning plenty about the joys of gaming and the value players put on their immersive setups. The Starfield x Tempur Dream Chair is the pinnacle of thoughtful design, created with a space explorer in mind and celebrating the values of comfort and innovation, which are at the center of everything Tempur does."

Xbox Partnership Global Director, Marcos Waltenberg, adds: "We see the Starfield x Tempur Dream Chair as more than just a gaming setup; it's a portal to transport the gamer to new worlds. Complete with a modular cockpit, it artfully mirrors Starfield gameplay to give players the feeling of truly captaining their own spaceship, whilst the incorporation of the unique Tempur Material ensures ultimate comfort as gamers lose themselves in play."

