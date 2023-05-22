Xbox Will Be Adding Their PC Games To Boosteroid Do you happen to subscribe to Boosteroid? Good news! Xbox has penned a new deal bringing their PC titles over to the service.

Xbox announced this morning that they have partnered with Boosteroid to bring their library of PC games over to their service. Titles created by Xbox Game Studios, such as Deathloop, Gears 5, Grounded, and Pentiment, will be available to play for Boosteroid members, as the additions will make their way to the service on June 1st. The move is to give greater access to regions that don't have Xbox Game Pass the chance to play these titles on a service that they are able to reach. We have snippets from the Xbox Wire article below.

"Boosteroid customers in the Ukraine, the United Kingdom, countries across the European Union, and the United States will soon be able to jump in as Kait Diaz to take on the Horde in Gears 5, team up with friends to survive and explore the backyard of Grounded, attempt to escape a seemingly never-ending timeloop in Deathloop, or experience life in an illustrated world with Pentiment. These four titles are just the start — we'll regularly add more hits and fan favorites from our extensive catalog of PC games. Boosteroid members will be able to access games purchased through Steam or the Epic Game Store (for eligible titles) to start, with support for games purchased through the Microsoft Store coming soon."

"It remains our goal to empower people to play the games they want, with the people they want, where they want, on the devices they want. For those who subscribe to Boosteroid, they can play PC games from Xbox across a wide range of platforms, including Windows, Linux, Android, Android TV, and macOS through an app, and even more devices through browsers and webOS. This moment builds on our recent announcement that PC games from Xbox are available to NVIDIA GeForce NOW members, and is one of our many partnerships planned globally with a variety of cloud gaming providers, including Ubitus and Nware, and EE in the future. We are committed to enabling players to stream games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, as well as future Activision Blizzard PC games once the acquisition closes, through the cloud gaming service of their choice."

