Yooka-Replaylee Announces Steam Next Fest Demo For June

Yooka-Replaylee will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest this June, as the game still has yet to reveal its 2025 release date

Remastered from the 2017 indie hit, the game features all-new challenges and improved world exploration tools.

New collectible currency, enhanced controls, and deeper customization options set this version apart from the original.

Enjoy a fully orchestrated soundtrack by Grant Kirkhope and David Wise as you revisit platforming adventures.

Playtonic confirmed this week that they will have a free demo of Yooka-Replaylee available on Steam for the next Steam Next Fest. The demo will provide a better look at how the game will play, but keep a lot of the content a secret as far as the story goes. The game still has no release date set beyond the ideas it will be out for PC and consoles sometime this year.

Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee is the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling Yooka-Laylee (2017), developed by key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. New remixed challenges and old favorites await as you embark on exploring the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the purple one) once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there is a map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customization options? The favorite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better!

New & Improved Challenges: Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!

Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake! New Collectible Currency: Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine.

Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine. Navigating The World: Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!

Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray! Vendi Has Plenty To Offer: Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer. Revised Controls & Camera: A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly, while the new camera controls make framing the action a breeze.

A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly, while the new camera controls make framing the action a breeze. A Dreamy Orchestral Soundtrack: The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now, seriously, clean out those ears.

