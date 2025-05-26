Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: playtonic, Yooka-Replaylee
Yooka-Replaylee Announces Steam Next Fest Demo For June
Yooka-Replaylee will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest this June, as the game still has yet to reveal its 2025 release date
Article Summary
- Yooka-Replaylee demo launches on Steam for Steam Next Fest, offering an early hands-on experience in June.
- Remastered from the 2017 indie hit, the game features all-new challenges and improved world exploration tools.
- New collectible currency, enhanced controls, and deeper customization options set this version apart from the original.
- Enjoy a fully orchestrated soundtrack by Grant Kirkhope and David Wise as you revisit platforming adventures.
Playtonic confirmed this week that they will have a free demo of Yooka-Replaylee available on Steam for the next Steam Next Fest. The demo will provide a better look at how the game will play, but keep a lot of the content a secret as far as the story goes. The game still has no release date set beyond the ideas it will be out for PC and consoles sometime this year.
Yooka-Replaylee
Yooka-Replaylee is the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling Yooka-Laylee (2017), developed by key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. New remixed challenges and old favorites await as you embark on exploring the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the purple one) once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there is a map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customization options? The favorite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better!
- New & Improved Challenges: Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!
- New Collectible Currency: Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine.
- Navigating The World: Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!
- Vendi Has Plenty To Offer: Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.
- Revised Controls & Camera: A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly, while the new camera controls make framing the action a breeze.
- A Dreamy Orchestral Soundtrack: The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now, seriously, clean out those ears.