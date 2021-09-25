You Can Play Ten Hours Of FIFA 22 For $1 Before Launch

In what is probably the weirdest promotion of the year, EA Sports is letting you play ten hours of FIFA 22 for just $1 prior to launch. Leading up to the official launch of the game on October 1st, EA Play members can join the game a little early with a special 10-hour trial, and they're only charging you $1 to do so. Which seems a bit off considering how many games there are out there that offer free demos, but apparently this $1 will grant you access to everything they have to offer in this latest title. Those who join in on the action can start building their Ultimate Team squad, create their club in Career Mode, and take part in Volta Football, with all of the progress you make carrying over at launch if you decide to buy the game. And members will also get early access challenges with rewards live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team from now through September 30, which is a nice little bonus on the side, along with a 10% discount if you purchase digitally.

Career Mode – Live out your dreams as both a manager and a player in FIFA 22. Create the newest club in FIFA, design your kits, style your stadium, and choose whether to compete with the elite or rise up from the lower divisions as you manage your club to glory. Or test your skills as a player, with a more immersive Player Career mode that gives you more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse yourself in your Pro's journey through the game.

