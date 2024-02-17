Posted in: Games, NBA, Spin Master Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Rubik's Cube

You Can Pre-Order A New Limited-Edition NBA Rubik's Cube

Spin Master announced they have partnered up with NBALAB to release a special edition Rubik's Cube for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Spin Master announced this weekend they have partnered up with NBALAB for a new collaboration, as they have made a brand new Limited-Edition NBA Cube. To be clear about this product, it is a standard cube you could buy at any shop with the same colors that you're used to. However, what makes it different, as you can see here, is that they've finally got permission to stick official NBA team logos on the side of six iconic teams from the league. You can pre-order the cube right now for $20, but once they're sold out, they're not making more.

Rubik's, the best-selling toy of all time, turns 50 in 2024, and we are proud to celebrate the anniversary with a special Limited Edition custom NBA Cube! This collector's item combines the classic challenge of the Rubik's Cube with the excitement of the NBA, featuring vibrant colors and logos of six of the most popular NBA teams. It's not just a puzzle; it's a piece of memorabilia that commemorates the spirit of the game and the mind's agility. Perfect for fans of the NBA, Rubik's Cube enthusiasts, and collectors alike. This Limited Edition cube brings a new level of excitement to twisting and turning towards the solution. This limited-edition Rubik's Cube celebrates its 50th anniversary with NBA team-branded cubes featuring six iconic NBA franchises: Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls & Philadelphia 76ers.

