The Rainbow Rare Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as both Hyper Rare and Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Bede Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter, is numbered 207/202. The next card, Marnie Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter, is 208/202, and so on.

These cards are somewhat divisive amongst the Pokémon TCG fandom. They are highly desired on one hand due to their rarity, with essentially one Secret Rare (two, tops) given per booster box of this and most sets. However, others prefer the Full Art Trainer Supporters which feature the same art without the rainbow color palette, because those allow more detail and nuance in the art. Still, these are some of the most popular cards in the entire set, and this type of card generally ends up on the higher end when looking at the prices that each card sells for.

As far as the Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporters go, Marnie's is the most valuable and is considered the most coveted card in the set. It is currently worth, as of this writing, $68.42 USD. There is a huge drop-off in the worth of the Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporters after that, with Professor's Research currently worth $12.93, Team Yell Grunt currently worth $8.85, and Bede currently worth $8.59. These prices are known to fluctuate dramatically.

Next time, our spotlight on the Secret Rare cards of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield base set moves to the Gold Secret Rares.