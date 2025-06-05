Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Tabletop, Video Games | Tagged: You Don’t Know Jack

You Don't Know Jack Offers Special Messages For 30th Anniversary

You Don’t Know Jack is celebrating its 30th Anniversary, and as part of the festivities, you can get a message from Cookie Masterson!

Jackbox Games is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of You Don't Know Jack with a special item that longtime fans will appreciate, involving Cookie Masterson. If you're not in the know, Cookie Masterson is the snarky host of the game and has been providing the voice for the trivia title for YEARS, and has become synonymous with the title as much as the insanely obscure trivia questions are. Well, now you can get a custom voice message from Cookie himself, as the team have opened up a chance to get something personalized said to you or a friend from the host. For a limited time, you can fill out the form (link and info down below from Jackbox) that the company has provided, requesting a personalized message from Cookie. But not everyone will get one; only 30 will be chosen by the staff to receive a message. Good luck to you superfans!

You Don't Know Jack – 30th Anniversary Messages From Cookie

What do you get a 30-year-old trivia franchise for its birthday? A cake? Too small. A pony? You Don't Knopw Jack is afraid of horses, unfortunately. Some ibuprofen for its sudden onset 30-year-old back pain? Hey now! We're celebrating 30 years of YDKJ with a series of fan messages recorded by Cookie Masterson. That's right, you can submit to receive a message from the snarky trivia host himself in celebration of this major milestone.

Do you know someone who would love a message from Cookie? You can submit on their behalf! Just fill out this form and let us know a few details about yourself and the receiver. (And hey, you're allowed to be selfish. You can absolutely request one for yourself.) We'll be selecting 30 fans to receive messages from Cookie to celebrate 30 years of You Don't Know Jack later this fall. Want to learn about other ways we're celebrating this anniversary? Make sure to subscribe to our email newsletter so you don't miss out.

