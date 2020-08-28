Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Penciled In For February 2021 Release

This morning, NIS Ameria revealed that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is being planned out for a February 2021 release. The game has always been planned for a far-off future date as the devs at Falcom have been working hard to bring the game to fruition in a timely manner. Much like all other studios, COVID-19 has had its impact. Right now the game is currently scheduled to be released on February 2nd in North America, February 5th in Europe, and February 12th in APAC. Along with the reveal came a brand new combat trailer, which you can check out below.

Renowned adventurer Adol "the Red" Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq. Play as any of the six notorious Monstrum, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures. Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq. Familiar mechanics such as Flash Dodge and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes, while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight.