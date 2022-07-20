Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of DANA Receives PS5 Release Date

NIS America has revealed Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of DANA will finally be coming to the PlayStation 5 later this year. The game was originally released over four years ago as one of the biggest gaming sequels to come in a while, as it was the first time in eight years Ys had a new title for the franchise. Since that time, it has become one of the more revered games to have come out over the years, with a fanbase that has become as loyal to it as any other entry in the series. Now PS5 owners will be getting their own version of the game, all gussied up for the console with all of the content ever released for it in one title. We have the latest trailer for it below as the game will drop on November 15th in North America.

Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in an unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA! Blazing Fast Action: Quickly switch between your party members during high-octane combat to utilize their unique abilities and fend off the fearsome beasts of Seiren.

Day 'n Night: Two souls, two sides of a coin! Your actions as the mysterious Dana may impact Adol's world…

A World of Exploration: Tons of side quests scattered throughout the isle keep you engaged for hours including fishing, trials, and more!

A Legend Reborn: Based on the original PS4 release, this iteration of Ys will include all previously released cosmetic DLC from the PS4 and PS Vita versions.