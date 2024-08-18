Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Gnome Hollow

Gnome Hollow Reveals All-New Deluxe Upgrade Kit

The Op Games revealed a brand new expansion to one of their tabletop games, as Gnome Hollow will be getting a Deluxe Upgrade Kit

The Op Games recently revealed their latest expansion to a popular tabletop title, as Gnome Hollow will be getting a Deluxe Upgrade Kit. As you might suspect from the name, the kit has been designed to give players more options to help them out and expand the gameplay. This particular set includes 200 beautiful wooden pieces representing the game's Flower, Mushroom, Treasure, and First Player Tokens, all of which can be integrated into the main game with ease. The kit has officially gone on sale this week and is available at game shop, major retailers, and online for $25. We have a quote for you here about the work done on it and more info about the title itself.

"It was an honor to have The Op Games' support for Gnome Hollow's release," said Ammon Anderson, Game Designer and Illustrator of Gnome Hollow. "The deluxe upgrade kit helps amplify the enchanting design and engaging gameplay, offering players something truly special."

Gnome Hollow

In this whimsical hobby title, players will develop rings of valuable mushrooms, harvest them, choose bonuses, and bring their mushrooms to market to sell for shimmering treasures found within the hollow. With simple-to-learn rules and meaningful decision-making, Gnome Hollow offers approachable gameplay that players will want to revisit time and time again. Through its detailed game board and unique design, Gnome Hollow is a competitive tile placement and worker placement game for 2-4 players. Player boards automatically calculate scores while offering strategic decisions and opportunities to create clever combos to earn even more points. Every copy of Gnome Hollow includes:

92 Garden Tiles

1 Stump Tile

8 Wildflower Tiles

32 Flower Tokens

1 Sunset Tile

110 Mushroom Tokens

57 Treasure Tokens

1 Pinwheel Market Board

1 Garden Tile Board

1 Mushroom Trade Board

21 Pinwheel Market Tokens

1 First Player Token

4 Magnetic Player Boards

4 Player Aid Cards

32 Wood Round Ring Markers

7 Wood Signposts

8 Wood Gnomes

1 Drawstring Bag

Rules

