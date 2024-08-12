Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Teases Secret Celebrity Tournament

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a new tournament coiming called Shadow Duelist, which will feature a secret celebrity compeditor

Fans can sign up for the tournament on Aug. 19 while trying to unmask the mystery player.

The final showdown on Aug. 29 will be livestreamed, featuring a celebrity reveal and Q&A session.

Konami has revealed a brand new tournament for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as players will compete against a secret opponent in the Shadow Duelist event. This is basically one versus everyone in a way, as they have brought on a secret celebrity player who will take on all challengers in a special tournament, where you'll have a chance to unmask them and take their custom mask as a trophy for beating them. We have the details below of what you can expect, along with a calendar of events leading up to the finals in Seattle next month.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel – Shadow Duelist

Konami has partnered with an undisclosed celebrity guest who will appear in the tournament as the Shadow Duelist. This unknown celebrity is a Yu-Gi-Oh! fan themselves, but their identity will remain cloaked behind a unique mask. Fans with a sharp eye will notice cryptic messages on social media on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel channels throughout the month of August from the Shadow Duelist, as they tease fans trying to decipher their real identity.

This exciting new online tournament, along with the grand unmasking of the celebrity guest, will be livestreamed on the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game Twitch and YouTube channels Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. PST. The winner of the Shadow Duelist tournament will reveal who this celebrity guest really is and will take home the exclusive Shadow Duelist mask adorned with the celebrity's autograph, along with other goodies.

Aug. 19 – Shadow Duelist webpage goes live for players in the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) to sign up for the tournament. The Shadow Duelist persona will also be revealed.​

Aug. 28 – Day 1 of the online tournament takes place. The top two winners will qualify for the Shadow Duelist finale.

Aug. 29 – The Shadow Duelist final showdown with the guest celebrity will be livestreamed. After the tournament, the celebrity will join the tournament officiators for a Q&A session.

The culmination of the Shadow Duelist will lead Duelists to the steps of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship in Seattle, Washington, as the momentous tournament will take place a few days later on Sept. 7-8.

