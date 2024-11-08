Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Maze Of The Master, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Maze Of The Master Booster Set

Konami revealed the next booster pack on the way for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game next year as they showed off Maze Of The Master

Article Summary Konami announces Maze Of The Master set for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, launching March 2025.

Explore Deck ideas of favorite Duelists with 60 new anime-themed cards.

The set includes 112 cards with Secret Rares, Ultra Rares, and more.

Each pack contains 7 cards, featuring 1 foil and 6 rare cards.

Konami has revealed another booster set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game on the way in 2025, as we got our first look at Maze Of The Master. The theme behind this set is that it will be designed to let you explore different ideas of your favorite Duelists, complete with dozens of new cards from this annual anime-themed set. We have the finer details below as they'll sell for $4.50 per pack when it launches on March 14, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Maze Of The Master

"The structure behind me is the ancient Temple of the Kings. Within this five-thousand year old sanctuary lie the greatest treasures of the Kings of Egypt!"

That's how Odion kicked off his Battle City Finals match against Joey. But on the verge of total victory, he was struck down by the rage of the Egyptian God Ra. What other cards might we have seen if he had gone further in the tournament? What further wonders lie in store among the greatest treasures of the Kings of Egypt? Maze of the Master lets you explore the Deck ideas of your favorite Duelists, with dozens of new cards in our latest annual anime-themed booster set:

10 new Egyptian and Trap Monster-themed cards inspired by Odion's Battle City Deck!

7 new cards inspired by Mizar's "Galaxy"/"Tachyon" Deck from Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL !

7 new cards inspired by Kaiba's X-Y-Z monsters from Battle City, and used again by Chazz in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX !

7 new "Trickstar" cards inspired by Blue Angel's Deck from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS !

7 new "Performage" monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V !

Plus many more! 60 new cards in all to add to your Decks!

The complete Maze of the Master set contains 112 cards – the largest of the Maze boosters:

6 Secret Rares

13 Ultra Rares

21 Super Rares

70 Rares

2 Quarter Century Secret Rares (16 of these cards are also available as Collector's Rares)

Each booster pack contains 7 cards:

1 Foil card per pack

6 Rare cards per pack

