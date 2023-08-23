Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Accessories

Konami has a new set of anniversary accessories coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG with the Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century accessories set.

Konami has revealed new details and images for a Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game accessories release with the Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century set. As you would expect, you're getting the standard array of accessories, as you can see below. This includes a new set of card sleeves, a portfolio, a case, and a mat. The portfolio, we might add, comes with both characters on either side of the cover. We got more info below on all four of the items, as they launch in the tournament store on February 7th, and everywhere else on February 9th.

Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Card Case ($5)

Protect your Deck with the perfect Card Case featuring brand-new dynamic artwork of Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba with a bold Quarter Century logo ensuring the Yugi & Kaiba Quarter CenturyCard Case will be a treasured classic for the next 25 years and beyond! This official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Case is large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck, and SideDeck. EachCard Case is made from durable material, includes a card divider, and comes with a sturdy closure to ensure your cards will stay protected inside. Keep your Deck safe and get ready to Duel!

Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Card Sleeves ($9)

Protect the cards in your Deck with Card Sleeves featuring brand-new dynamic artwork of Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba with a bold Quarter Century logo! This special release comes with 50 Card Sleeves of each design, so you can choose to play as heroic Yami Yugi or merciless Seto Kaiba! Each pack contains 100 total Card Sleeves (50 featuring Yami Yugi and 50 featuring Seto Kaiba) specifically designed to meet tournament regulation standards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Game Mat ($17)

This Game Mat showcases brand-new dynamic artwork of Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba with a bold Quarter Century logo, ensuring the Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Game Mat will be a treasured classic for the next 25 years and beyond! Made with the highest quality materials, this Game Mat is the same size as the Game Mats used as prizing in various Konami-sanctioned events. Use this game Mat to keep your cards safe while you make your way to the top.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century 9-Pocket Duelist ($10)

The front of the Portfolio features brand-new dynamic artwork of Yami Yugi with a bold Quarter Century logo and the back features a fresh new action shot of Seto Kaiba! Celebrate the 25th anniversary with these two incredible Yu-Gi-Oh! icons that started it all! Designed with a secure side-loading design, this 10-page Portfolio has 9 pockets per page–by placing cards front-to-back, you can store up to 180 of your most cared-for cards. The 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio also utilizes an anti-slip feature to keep cards secure and your collection safe at all times.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!