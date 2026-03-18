Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Legendary Modern Decks 2026, Rarity Collection 5, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Drops Two New Releases For Spring 2026

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has two new Spring 2026 releases with the Legendary Modern Decks 2026 and the Rarity Collection 5

Article Summary Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG brings two new sets for Spring 2026: Legendary Modern Decks 2026 and Rarity Collection 5.

Legendary Modern Decks 2026 includes Sky Striker, X-Saber, and Mitsurugi tournament-ready decks with new cards.

Rarity Collection 5 introduces extended art cards and 58 variant art cards featuring fan-favorite themes and rarities.

Packs offer collectors Ultra, Starlight, Platinum Secret, and brand-new Prismatic Ultimate Rares to chase.

Konami has two new card sets available for Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as part of the Spring 2026 schedule, as they dropped a new set and a new booster. First up, the Legendary Modern Decks 2026 set has been released, packed with 168 cards featuring some of the most memorable themes from the past and present, currently selling for $32. Meanwhile, the new Rarity Collection V is on the way for launch on April 17, as you'll see a pack of five extended art cards for $6 a pop. We have more details for you about both below.

A Look At What's Inside The Legendary Modern Decks 2026

Legendary Modern Decks 2026 contains three ready-to-play Decks based on some of the most popular themes of the past and present. Each Deck is built to be competitive and includes multiple copies of crucial cards that make each Deck run smoothly. In addition, each one is tournament-ready and includes a complete Main Deck and Extra Deck.

The first of the three Decks is built around the "Sky Striker" theme. "Sky Striker" cards first debuted in 2018 and were an instant hit. They've seen a recent resurgence on the competitive Dueling scene, and remain a fan-favorite for many players. The "Sky Striker" Deck included in Legendary Modern Decks 2026 contains all of the old "Sky Striker" favorites, plus new additions that make the Deck even stronger: Sky Striker Ace – Camellia, Surgical Striker – S.P.E.C.T.R.A., Combined Maneuver – Engage Zero!, and Prototype Sky Striker Ace – Amatsu.

The second of the three Decks is built around the "X-Saber" theme. "X-Saber" cards made their debut in 2009 and the theme was one of the strongest Synchro-based themes in existence at that time. As a result of its strength, a large fanbase grew around the "X-Saber" theme, and many of those fans have been longing for new "X-Saber" support. That support finally arrives in Legendary Modern Decks 2026. The fully built "X-Saber" Deck contains brand-new cards, classic favorites, foil upgrades, and is fully compatible with the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Genesys format that was announced in late 2025.

The last of the three Decks contained in Legendary Modern Decks 2026 is built around the "Mitsurugi" theme that was recently released in 2025. Even though they're relatively new, the "Mitsurugi" cards immediately cemented their place as legends in the Dueling community due to their incredible strength. Decks built around the "Mitsurugi" cards have been dominating tournaments ever since their release, and the new Legendary Deck featuring the "Mitsurugi" theme contains everything a Duelist needs to wield this tournament-winning Ritual strategy!

Each of the three Decks in Legendary Modern Decks 2026 contains 55 cards (1 Secret Rare, 6 Ultra Rares, and 48 Commons), plus a bonus 56th card that is a Secret Rare duplicate of one of the six Ultra Rare cards included in the Deck. Some lucky Duelists may even pull the bonus 56th card as a Starlight Rare! In addition to the theme-specific cards included in each Deck, the Decks are also stocked with tournament mainstays that fit into a bunch of different Decks. The inclusion of these cards makes Legendary Modern Decks 2026 the perfect product for new and experienced Duelists alike.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Rarity Collection 5

Rarity Collection V introduces NEW extended art cards whose art breaks through the frame to decorate a card all the way through the borders! On some of them, the artwork even continues through the card text. The extended art cards available in Rarity Collection V are revamped versions of 10 fan-favorite cards including Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon, Super Polymerization, and Dominus Purge. Extended art cards aren't all that is new in Rarity Collection V. Rarity Collection V also includes a different type of card with special variant art. Fifty-eight cards included in Rarity Collection V are variant art versions of popular cards that include catchphrases (either in Japanese or in English), new backgrounds, added elements, and/or other special features.

Each all-foil booster pack of Rarity Collection V contains 5 cards, including 1 "variant art card" that will either be one of the 10 extended art cards or a card from the pool of 58 other special variant cards. The "variant art card" will appear in each pack as either an Ultra Rare or a Starlight Rare. The other 4 cards in each booster pack will come from a separate card pool of 80+ cards. Generally, these 4 cards will include 1 Super Rare, 2 Ultra Rares, and a Secret Rare. However, each of these 2 Ultra Rares has a 1-in-6 chance of being a "Prismatic"-style Ultimate Rare or Collector's Rare instead, and the Secret Rare has a 1-in-4 chance to appear as a Platinum Secret Rare or Starlight Rare instead.

Rarity Collection V is jam-packed with tournament-level cards and fan-favorites like Chaos Angel, Kashtira Fenrir, I:P Masquerena, and Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder. It has old cards in new rarities, plus never-before-seen variant art. That's why it'll appeal to competitive Duelists as well as casual collectors.

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