Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Kasumi Yoshizawa, persona, persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X Brings Kasumi Yoshizawa To The Party

The latest update for Persona5: The Phantom X adds a new character to the Phantom Thieves, as Kasumi Yoshizawa (Violet) joins the fight

Article Summary Kasumi Yoshizawa (Violet) from Persona 5 Royal joins Persona5: The Phantom X in the latest 4.3 update.

New story event "Crossroads of Fate: Laboratory Arc Part 1" lets players team up with both Persona 5 teams.

Special event features new boss battles, exclusive weapons, exchangeable rewards, and gacha contracts.

Kasumi debuts as a powerful 5★ Bless Assassin with a unique Highlight mechanic and exclusive weapon.

SEGA and Atlus released a new update this week for Persona5: The Phantom X, bringing a new character to the Phantom Thieves along with some other additions. The new character is Kasumi Yoshizawa, Codename: Violet, who makes her way from Persona 5 Royal. She joins the game as part of Update 4.3 with a new Boss Fight, a new storyline, a new event, and more. Youc an read the finer details from the team here as the content is now live.

Kasumi Yoshizawa Joins Persona5: The Phantom X as Violet

Violet (makes her debut in Laboratory Arc Part 1 of the special event, where the Phantom Thieves from P5X team up with the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from P5R. Explore a brand-new Palace with challenging boss battles to earn rewards such as Gold Tickets and Platinum Milicoins, which can be used for Contracts (gacha). The event ends April 2nd, 2026, 1:59 AM (UTC).

Crossroads of Fate: Laboratory Arc Part 1

Wonder takes Lufel to Shibuya to cheer him up after a bad nightmare. However, a malfunction in the Metaverse Navigator causes both of them to be forcefully sent to the Metaverse immediately after they leave. They arrive in a false Palace, but find that they can't sense any malice from it. While exploring, they bump into the mysterious Phantom Thief, Violet, who mistakes them for Shadows and draws her sword against them.

A completely original story with both P5X and P5R unfolds. Team up with Violet and other members of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts to conquer a brand-new Palace. While exploring the stages, you can obtain Abnormal Rebel Coins, which can be exchanged for lavish rewards in the exchange shop. You can also obtain Abnormal Rebel Coins, 8-Sided Dice and other rewards by clearing stages. Rewards such as Meta Jewels and Loaded Dice will be granted after completing missions.

New Event: Jose's Dicey Adventure

In this event, you can use the 8-Sided Dice and Loaded Dice collected by playing Crossroads of Fate: Laboratory Arc Part 1 to explore Mementos. Various events where you can gain rewards will occur as you progress. After progressing to a certain point in your exploration, you will run into the boss of that route. Defeat the boss to proceed further. Collect Flowers during your exploration to exchange for Gold Tickets, Kagura Bells and other rewards.

Boss Battle

Defeat powerful bosses based on the Distortion Level to collect Loaded Dice and Joy Medals, which can be exchanged for Wonder's exclusive weapon and other rewards. Once a level has been cleared, stamina mode will be unlocked. In stamina mode, you can challenge the stage by consuming stamina and obtain Abnormal Rebel Coins and other rewards by defeating the boss.

Kasumi Yoshizawa makes an appearance at Leblanc!

Kasumi Yoshizawa will appear at Café Leblanc in Yongen-Jaya. You can earn various rewards by completing related City Life activities. The new 5★ Phantom Thief Kasumi Yoshizawa from Persona 5 Royal makes her debut in the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contract, which has a higher drop rate for certain Phantom Thieves. Her exclusive 5★ weapon is also available from the Arms Deals: Silent Pistol. The contract will end April 16th, 2026, 1:59 AM (UTC).

The Most Wanted Phantom Idol: 5★ Kasumi Yoshizawa (Codename: Violet)

Kasumi Yoshizawa is a 5★ Bless Assassin. When activating her Highlight, she does not spend the Highlight gauge and can inflict critical hits. Her 5★ Weapon increases her critical damage. Additionally, when an ally activates a Highlight, Kasumi's own Highlight increases in damage. Pair her up with other characters that can buff Highlights, and fire them off consecutively. Each Highlight powers up Kasumi, allowing her to deal massive damage to the enemy.

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