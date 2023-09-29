Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Pikachu, pokemon, pokemon cards, Van Gogh

Pokémon TCG Releases Pikachu Van Gogh Promo Card

"Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" is the latest Pokémon TCG promo card and it will be given out at the Vincent Van Gogh Museum.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the new Vincent Van Gogh-inspired "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" promo card. This card will be given out at the Van Gogh Museum as well as online at the Pokémon Center.

Here's the news, straight from The Pokémon Company International:

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Van Gogh Museum, Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum have launched an official collaboration aimed at introducing new audiences to the work of Vincent van Gogh. Both Vincent van Gogh's work and Pokémon have a special connection with Japanese art and culture. Japanese prints had a profound impact on Vincent's art and on his world view. Speaking to his brother Theo in a letter in September 1888, Vincent said 'And we wouldn't be able to study Japanese art, it seems to me, without becoming much happier and more cheerful, and it makes us return to nature, despite our education and our work in a world of convention.' Emilie Gordenker, General Director of the Van Gogh Museum commented: 'This collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent van Gogh's art and life story in a refreshing way. The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International have drawn on many years of educational expertise to create a special experience for children, their supervisors, and we hope many others at the Van Gogh Museum.'

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

