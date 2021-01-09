Ziggurat Interactive Releases First Retro First Friday Pack Of 2021

Ziggurat Interactive has decided to release a couple of packs of retro games for their first Retro First Friday of 2021. Every first Friday of the month the company dips into their collection of classic retro titles and offers up a few of them for release so you can snag them cheap and play them like you did when you were younger. Or hey, maybe this is the first time you're playing them and getting a chance to see what weird stuff those of us who grew up in the '80s and '90s had for games at the time. This month they're doing things a little differently, as you can see from the list below. Rather than just 2-3 games for you to choose from individually, you will have the chance to grab two different packs. The first one comes with nine titles including Deadly Dozen: Pacific Theater, Gunboat, and Les Manely in: Search for the King. while the second comes with eight including Battle Engine Aquila, Return of the Phantom, and The Legacy: Realm of Terror.

Both of these packs will run you about $30, but that's basically a steal considering it means each one is going for less than $5 per game. You can see the complete lists below, but hurry and snag these as quickly as you can before they're taken back down.

Retro First Friday Collection #1 includes: Deadly Dozen: Pacific Theater

Les Manley in: Search for the King

Les Manley in: Lost in L.A.

Bop'N Wrestle

The Train: Escape to Normandy

Steel Thunder

Gunboat

Sea Legends

Cyclemania Retro First Friday Collection #2 includes: Purple Saturn Day

The Legacy: Realm of Terror

Timequest

Return of the Phantom

Battle Engine Aquila

Altered Destiny

Psi 5 Trading Company

XF5700 Mantis Experimental Fighter