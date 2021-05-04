Zombie Army 4 Launches Season 3 With A Major Mission
Rebellion Developments has officially launched Season 3 of Zombie Army 4, and with it comes a brand new mission for you to tackle. The first major addition to the season is Terminal Error, which is a brand new three-part campaign full of ominous new terrors which has equal parts horror and sci-fi that will entertain you. There are also a number of new minor missions on some familiar maps that will keep you busy if you're not ready to take on the big one. There is also a ton of new content including weapons, character skins, charms, and more that have been added to the game. There are also some freebies for people who don't buy the Season Pass ($30) as you can take part in the new Nightmare Mode, where you'll put your zombie-slaying skills to the ultimate test in a gauntlet. Not to mention a new free horde mode map, a new voice selection feature, and several Quality of Life improvements. You can read more about it all below along with a new trailer.
Terminal Error is the first mission in Season 3's new three-part campaign, Return to Hell. A horrifying transmission leads you and your fellow deadhunters to a mysterious derelict base on the Italian coast. Battle your way through a huge, open-ended level and put a stop to the sinister machinations lurking in the shadows. As well as Terminal Error, there's a fresh onslaught of new content out today, teeming with tantalizing additions. Starting today, slayers can now acquire:
- Terminal Error
- Undercover Marie Outfit
- Zombie Headgear Pack
- MI934 Pistol Bundle
- Elemental Weapon Skins
- Zombie Charm PackRebellion has also released a new roadmap for Zombie Army 4: Season 3, detailing all of the various packs that Season Pass 3 will grant you access to over time, including:
- 3 campaign missions
- 5 character skin packs
- 5 weapon bundles
- 5 weapon skin packs
- 4 headgear packs
- 4 charm packs