Zombie Army 4 Launches Season 3 With A Major Mission

Rebellion Developments has officially launched Season 3 of Zombie Army 4, and with it comes a brand new mission for you to tackle. The first major addition to the season is Terminal Error, which is a brand new three-part campaign full of ominous new terrors which has equal parts horror and sci-fi that will entertain you. There are also a number of new minor missions on some familiar maps that will keep you busy if you're not ready to take on the big one. There is also a ton of new content including weapons, character skins, charms, and more that have been added to the game. There are also some freebies for people who don't buy the Season Pass ($30) as you can take part in the new Nightmare Mode, where you'll put your zombie-slaying skills to the ultimate test in a gauntlet. Not to mention a new free horde mode map, a new voice selection feature, and several Quality of Life improvements. You can read more about it all below along with a new trailer.