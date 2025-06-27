Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bunkhouse Games, Flock Off!

Zombie Sheep Game Flock Off! Is Coming To Steam This Year

The sheep have turned into zombies and its up to you to beat the heard mentality, as Flock Off! will be coming to PC this year

Article Summary Flock Off! launches on Steam in 2024, pitting players against zombie sheep in the Scottish highlands.

Battle solo or team up in 4-player co-op in this fast-paced, chaotic first-person action adventure.

Everything is a weapon—use shovels, benches, leeks, or even your friends to fight the undead flock.

Experience multiple game modes at launch and replay hilarious moments with friends for hours of fun.

Indie game developer and publisher Bunkhouse Games has revealed their new action game Flock Off! will be released on Steam before year's end. The game's premise is pretty simple as all of the sheep have started turning into zombies, and it's up to you to either go in alone or with friends to turn them into lambchops before they infect us all> Can you shepherd humanity from the brink, or be doomed to death by the walking wool? Enjoy eth info and trailer here while we're waiting on a proper release date.

Flock Off

Set in an alternate timeline of the early 90s, Flock Off! pulls you into a frantic bid for survival against a vicious, undead zombie sheep uprising. Fight for your life in the remote Scottish highlands, and don't forget to bring your friends. Something has gone horribly wrong with the local scientists' sheep cloning experiments, and someone needs to come in and clean up their mess.

Shepherd your Squad or go Sole Survivor: When the chips are down, it's good to have others to watch your back, but this first-person adventure can also be solo'd if you gotta be that kind of hero. Supporting up to 4 player co-op, Flock Off! will put you through intense and surprising chaos that… can get a little bit weird. Fast, chaotic, and funny, Flock Off! is being made with replayability and sharing joyful moments with friends as its top priority.

