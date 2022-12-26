2 HQ Images From Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Now that we are at the tail end of 2022, we can start looking toward 2023 and the big releases on the way. When it comes to superhero movies, there is a packed slate just between the theatrical releases from Marvel and DC. Whether or not any of these movies will find a foothold at the box office, the year starts with the two underdogs, if there ever were any. DC begins the year with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which, while the sequel to one of the best DC movies [don't @ me], didn't exactly have a massive box office. Marvel starts off the year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While the various Ant-Man movies have been chugging along, they haven't been box office juggernauts either. The third one has the impressive task of kicking off phase five of the Marvel universe and introducing the next big bad to theatrical audiences. Those are lofty expectations to put on a little guy like Ant-Man, but with Hope, aka The Wasp, and previous Ant-Man Hank and Janet helping Scott bear the weight, we also see Cassie taking center stage. Two high-quality images from the film feature one of the best daddy-daughter relationships in the MCU.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.