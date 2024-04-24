Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Introducing The Stunt Team

Universal Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette introducing The Fall Guy's extensive stunt team.

Article Summary Universal unveils behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing The Fall Guy's stunt team.

Ryan Reynolds performs his own stunts, with spotlights on the specialty stunt crew.

The featurette emphasizes respect for stunt performers and their cinematic contributions.

Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy celebrates the unseen heroes of action cinema.

The Fall Guy is a movie all about stunt performers and is directed by a former stunt performer, so it's not surprising that they are making sure we all know about the team who are making this movie possible. Not only did they take the time to highlight the stunt team for the film in a featurette, but they also took the time to say their names and what aspects of the stunts they are specializing in. We also learned what stunts star Ryan Reynolds did himself, which was cool to see. Stunt performers have gotten the short end of the stick in terms of respect for a long time, and it's really cool to see this movie taking the time to highlight these men.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

