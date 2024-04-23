Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: Challengers

Challengers: 1 New Clip And 2 New Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes

MGM continue to market the hell out of Challengers [we love to see it] with another new clip and two more behind-the-scenes featurettes.

I will stop writing about Challengers when I stop being obsessed with it, and I will stop bothering all of you to go see it when you all go see it. It's an abuse of my platform, and I have zero regrets. People don't have much money right now, and no one can blame anyone for not wanting to take a chance on a film they might not like. MGM is making sure that you can make an informed decision regarding this film because they continue to not only put out clips of scenes that are just so fun to watch but also featurettes that get into the psychology of the film and what you can expect from it. So check out the above scene and the below featurettes, three more images, and enjoy. This sort of marketing would be obnoxious if, again, I wasn't personally obsessed with this film, and I'm dragging you all down with me. Enjoy!

Challengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. It will be produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor and executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

