Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice, beetlejuice 2, film, geena davis, Warner Bros

Original Beetlejuice Star Says She Doesn't Have a Cameo in the Sequel

Original Beetlejuice star Geena Davis confirms that she's not attached to the upcoming sequel from Tim Burton.

Article Summary Geena Davis confirms no cameo in Beetlejuice sequel.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer hits 20 million views.

Sequel focuses on Beetlejuice and Lydia, not Maitlands.

Film release slated for September 6, 2024, with star-studded cast.

In just a matter of weeks, the trailer for Tim Burton's upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has garnered more than 20 million views on YouTube and social platforms, reminding modern audiences that the cinematic character is timeless. So, with the film getting even closer to its September release from Warner Bros., fans are starting to carefully comb through the trailer and minor plot details for any potential hints or indications about what's to come with the second entry of the '80s classic. Could that include the return of characters like the Maitlands? Not according to the star of the original film.

Beetlejuice Star Geena Davis on its Sequel Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

In a new interview with ET Online, original star Geena Davis confirms that the characters Barbara and Adam's Maitlands (with Adam played by Alec Baldwin) won't appear in the new film titled Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Davis tells the publication, "No, I'm not. I'm not in the remake. Oh, you were expecting that I would be?" Davis then shared her thoughts about why the characters wouldn't have worked for a sequel film, adding, "Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don't age… Not that I have. Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it's been a while, it's been a minute."

For a lot of high-profile studio films, we've seen stars hide their involvement due to contractual agreements (like Spider-Man, obviously), but in this particular instance, it doesn't seem like there would be a plot-driven reason to hide these characters' involvement, considering it has always been about Beetlejuice and Lydia. Sure, it would be nice to see other familiar faces in the mix, but sometimes a cast full of cameo appearances isn't always the route to take anyway.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci, will be released in theaters everywhere on September 6, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!