28 Years Later Casts Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes

28 Years Later has been in development hell for a long time, but it's happening, and Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes have joined the cast.

Everyone was a little surprised when word came down that not only was a third film in the 28 Days Later/28 Weeks Later series finally coming out, but they were bringing back the original director and writer. A variation of this film has been hanging out in development hell for a long time, and now we're getting multiple movies out of this deal. We know the title will be 28 Years Later; apparently, we're skipping the months, and now we have some cast members. According to Deadline, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes have all signed onto the film in unknown roles.

28 Years Later Spent Over A Decade In Development Hell

The zombie genre is constantly evolving with the times, and how we see the living dead often correlates with how we see the world. One of the big ways that the genre changed was back in 2003 with 28 Days Later by director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Instead of the slow-moving monsters that were creeping up on you, these zombies were fast, and they weren't afraid to get their sprint on. The film was a game-changer in terms of the genre and was critically acclaimed. The box office didn't light the world on fire; it made just under $85 million, but on a budget of just $8 million, those are some solid returns. A sequel was announced, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007, but it did not do well commercially or critically and only featured Boyle and Garland as producers. Since then, there have been ongoing rumors and speculation that another film, usually called 28 Months Later, could be in the making. However, time stops for no one, and "months" doesn't really apply when it's been a decade and a half. Back in January, it was announced that 28 Years Later was in the works, with Danny Boyle directing and Alex Garland writing, with Nia DaCosta taking over directing the second film. The deal was set to include multiple films and kick off a trilogy. 28 Years Later currently doesn't have a release date.

