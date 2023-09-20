Posted in: Amazon, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: awareness, prime video, trailer

Awareness: Official Trailer The Spanish Sci-Fi Film Is Released

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the Spanish science-fiction film, Awareness. The film is set to stream on October 11th.

Who wants something original science-fiction that isn't from the United States? Prime Video has you covered next month, provided they don't decide to give us only a dub version of the new film called Awareness, also set to be screened at the Sitges Film Festival. The dubbed trailer came out today, but it's somewhat awkward to watch as dubs usually are, and this is your reminder that subtitles are your friend. If you aren't used to them, we recommend adding them to a show you're watching in your first language so you get used to seeing them down there. I promise you, once you start using and getting used to subtitles, even on films in your dominant language, you won't go back. Also, the door opens to so many different movies and television shows that you might have missed out on. So here is the Spanish trailer for Awareness because it's better, and we're going to hope that when the movie drops on Prime Video on October 11th, we can switch to subtitles and pretend that dub doesn't exist.

Awareness: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Ian, a rebellious teenager living on the outskirts of society, can manipulate minds with his ability to generate visual illusions. He uses this power to survive running small, indiscreet scams. When one of his cons goes awry, his abilities publicly spiral out of control, and Ian becomes the target of two rival organizations, each seeking to exploit his powers.

Awareness is directed by Daniel Benmayor (Xtremo, Tracers, Bruc) and stars Carlos Scholz (Toy Boy, Feria: La luz más oscura), Pedro Alonso (Money Heist, El ministerio del tiempo), María Pedraza (Toy Boy, Élite), Óscar Jaenada (Operación Marea Negra, Hernán) and Lela Loren (American Gods, Altered Carbon). It will stream on Prime Video starting October 11th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!