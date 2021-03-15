2 New Posters for Godzilla vs. Kong Promises That "One Will Fall"

We have some new posters for Godzilla vs. Kong that feature the two monsters really going at it. One of the posters declares that "one will fall," and as far as we know, that is very much going to be the case. There is usually some sort of stalemate in the fight with these types of movies or, before there can be a definitive winner, something else comes along, and two fighting need to team-up. Director Adam Wingard assured everyone to Total Film that this was not the case with Godzilla vs. Kong; there is going to be a definitive winner by the time the credits roll.

"Absolutely," Wingard assures us. "I felt like I would have walked away from the movie at any point if I was pushed in a corner where there wasn't going to be a definitive winner to it. Part of the reason I wanted to direct this film in the first place is because I wanted to win an argument that I had with my friend back in second grade where we were arguing who would win in a fight: Godzilla or King Kong? I knew who I thought should win, 100 per cent. And I thought my friend was 100 per cent wrong. So flash-forward 30 years, and here I am. This is the pettiest directing gig that I've ever taken, because it's to win a fight with a second-grader! … I knew who was going to win, and I never backed away from that whatsoever."

That doesn't mean that we're only going to see the two titular character's features in the very colorful and extra posters that we've seen from Godzilla vs. Kong. Wingard has assured us that we're going to see more monsters in this movie and not just more monsters but some brand new ones as well.

"We've got all kinds of really great monsters in this, some brand-new ones," Wingard says. "There's tonnes of surprises, and, you know, plenty of stuff for people to obsess over. And hopefully, some really good toys will come out at the mall!"

The buzz for Godzilla vs. Kong is looking pretty positive so far, but we're going to have to see how this one ends up working out. If nothing else, this might be a movie that really benefits from a hybrid release. The people who have the vaccine and are able to see it in theaters likely will, but the people still waiting for their vaccine have the opportunity to watch it from home.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.