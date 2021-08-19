2 New Posters for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, More Delays Possible

While its release date might be a bit up in the air, more on that later in the article, Sony is still promoting Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It's unclear what the box office situation is going to look like by the time mid-October rolls around, and the movie is sharing a release date with Halloween Kills, which might not end well for either movie. IMP Awards got their hands on two new posters as we go into the last six weeks before the movie might be released.

That might be a big thing because Sony was the first major studio to delay a movie due to the recent spiking of COVID-19 infections. They only delayed Venom: Let There Be Carnage by six weeks which really gave this writer flashbacks to March and April of 2020 when everyone thought this COVID thing was going to be gone by Memorial Day. A new report out of The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that there is a chance that Sony could move the movie again, which really wouldn't be that surprising.

Sony was next, relocating sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 15, and then, on Aug. 16, selling off Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, which had been set to hit theaters Oct. 1, to Amazon in a windfall $100 million-plus deal. Regarding Venom, there's buzz that it could move yet again. Either way, Sony has secured some breathing room.

There is a good chance that things will worsen before they get better as far as the delta variant and COVID-19 and that some places could be on their way to another lockdown. If we want to see movies like Venom: Let There Be Carnage and others, you should be wearing a mask, social distancing, and getting your shots if you haven't gotten them yet.

"Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. It will be released in theaters on October 15, 2021.