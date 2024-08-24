Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 Days Later, 28 years later, film, horror, sony pictures

28 Years Later Producer Drops An Update On The Horror Franchise

A producer attached to the upcoming film 28 Years Later shares an update on its production status along with more on the next installment.

Article Summary 28 Years Later producer offers exciting updates on the film's production and the franchise's future.

First film since 2007, 28 Years Later, marks a major leap in the beloved zombie series' timeline.

Confirmed as part of a new trilogy directed by Danny Boyle with a script by Alex Garland.

Shooting for the sequel begins soon, with Nia DaCosta set to direct the second installment.

After years of waiting for news of its existence, fans are finally getting closer to the reveal of the horror film 28 Years Later, marking the return of an iconic zombie franchise. Considering that the first two films were only a few years apart (released in 2002 and 2007), this will also become the biggest leap we've seen the story take so far.

Despite this lengthy hiatus, the studio behind the film has such high hopes that it's already been confirmed to be moving forward with a new trilogy that kicks off with 28 Years Later. Now, one of the producers behind the franchise is offering an update on the status of the film while also teasing the production window for its follow-up.

28 Years Later Producer Says Its Already-Confirmed Sequel Starts Shooting Soon

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the status of the next entry and its expansive plans for the future, producer Andrew Macdonald tells the publication, "We're making, hopefully, three more 28 films with the first one called 28 Years Later that Alex has written, and Danny has directed and has finished shooting." He later teases the next entry's surprising status, elaborating, "Then we're just about to start tomorrow morning, actually, part two. And then we hope there's gonna be a third part, and it's a trilogy."

In January, it was initially confirmed that a new trilogy was being developed by Sony Pictures, starting with 28 Years Later, featuring Danny Boyle as the director and a script penned by Alex Garland. Additionally, filmmaker Nia DaCosta was confirmed to step in as the director of the untiled second entry in this new trilogy.

28 Years Later will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025, with a cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell. Are you excited about the return of the popular zombie franchise?

